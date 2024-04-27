The Rams selected Whittington in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 213rd overall.

Whittington was a five-star recruit back in 2019, but three straight seasons mired by injuries to begin his collegiate career effectively shut the door on the wideout capitalizing on his potential. The Texas product is a well regarded leader who compiled over 1,100 yards combined the previous two seasons after finally staying healthy, but a hamstring injury close to the NFL Combine ruined any shot at the 23-year-old rising higher in the prospect ranks.