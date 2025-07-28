Whittington has made a strong impression at camp so far and will continue battling Tutu Atwell for the No. 3 spot at wide receiver, according to Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire.

Whittington was also said to be a standout of training camp last year -- after the Rams drafted him in the sixth round -- and as a rookie he had 62 or more receiving yards in each of the three games in which he took 30-plus snaps. He barely played once Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson and Atwell all were healthy, but Whittington could play more in 2025 after the Rams swapped out Kupp and Robinson for Davante Adams. Any upside in terms of target volume, rather than just snaps, might require Adams or Nacua missing time.