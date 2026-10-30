Whittington (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Whittington is working through a back issue that flared up during Thursday's practice, and he was held out of Friday's session as a precaution, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio. If he's unable to play Sunday, then Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell and CJ Daniels would all be in line for more offensive snaps. Despite the absence of Davante Adams (hamstring, IR), Whittington was not targeted once during the Rams' Week 7 win over the Raiders.