Whittington (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Whittington was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but logged a full session Friday and is good to go for Sunday's regular-season finale. With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp unlikely to play and resting up for the playoffs next weekend, Whittington should see an elevated offensive role alongside fellow WRs Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Johnson. They will be catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo.