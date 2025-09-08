Whittington rushed once for five yards and returned two kicks for 60 yards during Sunday's 14-9 win against the Texans.

The second-year wideout was a victim of bad luck in his first game of the season; he had a lengthy 74-yard kick return called back on a holding penalty and a 34-yard reception called back on another holding penalty. Whittington was on the field for half of the Rams' snaps on offense, a noticeable bump over his usage in the second half of his rookie campaign and slightly more than Tutu Atwell. The duo are seemingly still battling for the No. 3 wideout spot on the depth chart heading into a Week 2 contest against a Titans defense that just limited the Broncos to 176 receiving yards in Week 1.