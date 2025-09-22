Whittington secured two of three targets for seven yards and rushed twice for seven yards during Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Eagles.

Once again operating as the tertiary option at wideout, Whittington found little room to run when presented with opportunities, and was unable to replicate the huge 40-yard catch from last week against the Titans. On the field for exactly half of the Rams' snaps on offense, Whittington seems to have secured his hold on the No. 3 wideout role for the Rams, a role that is unlikely to hold much fantasy appeal given the dominance Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have in target share; 23 of Matthew Stafford's 33 pass attempts were targeted to the duo.