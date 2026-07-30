Rams' Jordan Whittington: Early favorite for WR3 role?

Whittington looks like the early leader in the competition for the Rams' No. 3 receiver job, according to Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire.

We've heard this before at a similar time of the year, and while Whittington has seen a few opportunities as the No. 3 receiver, it's rarely amounted to much in terms of routes and targets. The job bounced around between a slew of players last year, including Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield, both of whom are still on the team. The Rams also have rookie sixth-round pick CJ Daniels as a dark horse candidate for the job. In any case, the offense likely will use a lot of multi-TE formations, limiting the WR3's snap and route shares.