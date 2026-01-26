default-cbs-image
Whittington (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear when Whittington suffered the injury, but he is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield should handle kickoff return duties for as long as Whittington is out of the game.

