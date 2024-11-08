Whittington (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Despite missing a second game in a row this past Sunday at Seattle due to a shoulder injury, Whittington was able to string together three consecutive limited practices last week. This time around, he doesn't have any restrictions, indicating that he's past the health concern. With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in action, Whittington will find snaps and targets difficult to come by, but if Demarcus Robinson (toe/hip), who didn't practice Thursday, is inhibited or out Monday against the Dolphins, Whittington would be a candidate to step in behind the top WR duo.