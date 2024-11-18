Whittington returned one kick for 24 yards and failed to record a target during Sunday's 28-22 win against the Patriots.

Whittington's role since the return of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp has been non-existent, and he hasn't managed a catch since Week 5. The sixth-round rookie's role seems to be focused on special teams at the moment (16 snaps on special teams versus five snaps on offense), and he'll continue to compete with Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson and Xavier Smith for a meager amount of snaps as the backups to Nacua, Kupp and Demarcus Robinson.