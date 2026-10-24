Whittington could operate in an expanded role offensively if Puka Nacua (calf, questionable) cannot play against the Raiders on Sunday.

Davante Adams (hamstring) is on injured reserve, so quarterback Matthew Stafford would be without his top targets in the passing game if Nacua is also ruled out. In that event, Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell would likely operate as the top-3 wideouts for Sunday's game, with tight end Tyler Higbee also in the mix for more targets. Whittington has only three targets through five regular-season games, which he's turned into two catches for 12 yards.