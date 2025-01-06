Whittington caught three of four targets for 86 yards while rushing twice for 12 yards in Sunday's 30-25 loss to Seattle.

Whittington did his best Puka Nacua (rest) impression while filling in for the star wideout by recording 98 combined yards of offense. The sixth-round rookie only saw his role increase after head coach Sean McVay decided to rest all of his key offensive players in the final game of the regular season. Whittington figures to revert to a reserve/special teams role when the Rams host the Vikings in the wild-card round of the playoffs next Monday.