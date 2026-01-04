Whittington (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register, Whittington came out of the blue medical tent with a brace on his right knee and was testing it out before eventually being taken to the locker room. Xavier Smith and Tutu Atwell would be in line for more snaps on offense if Whittington is unable to return, and in that scenario, Blake Corum would also serve as the Rams' primary returner on kickoffs.