Whittington (back) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Whittington played through the back issue last Sunday against the 49ers, but he played just seven offensive snaps and appears to have fallen behind both Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield on the depth chart behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams (oblique).

