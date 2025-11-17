Whittington secured his only target for nine yards and returned two kicks for 48 yards during Sunday's 21-19 victory against the Seahawks.

The second-year pro saw the field often with Tutu Atwell (hamstring) still on IR and Xavier Smith (concussion) leaving the contest in the first half. The additional playing time didn't amount to anything significant on the stat sheet, although his lone catch was his first since Week 7. With the Buccaneers up next in Week 12, Whittington may be pressed into a bigger role if Smith is unable to clear the concussion protocol, as Atwell won't be available to return until the following week against the Panthers at the earliest. The offense still primarily runs through Puka Nacua and Davante Adams (16 targets out of 25 passing attempts) however, making it difficult to trust Whittington in fantasy lineups.