Whittington secured two of three targets for 33 yards during Thursday's 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers.

The second-year wideout chained together catches of 22 and 11 yards in the second quarter, which lead to a Kyren Williams 14-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford. Whittington would see one final target head his way at the start of the second half before taking a back seat to Tutu Atwell, who made two huge catches of 34 and 38 yards in the third quarter and overtime, respectively. Atwell also easily outpaced Whittington in snap count (45 to 27). Atwell's game-breaking speed has been on display the last two weeks, and that additional element may have been a factor in his uptick in touches. Whittington will remain difficult to trust from a fantasy perspective, although a porous Baltimore defense that has given up the most points in the league is up next in Week 6.