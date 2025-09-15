Whittington secured both of his targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 33-19 win against the Titans.

With the Rams looking for insurance midway through the fourth quarter, Whittington managed to find a seam and grab a dart from Matthew Stafford for a 40-yard reception, which led to a Blake Corum rushing touchdown a few plays later. Whittington has seemingly pushed past Tutu Atwell on the depth chart, but Puka Nacua and Davante Adams will likely command the majority of Stafford's attention barring an injury. However, Whittington has shown he's capable of being a primary target (13-151-0 receiving line over two games as a starter last season), which could make him an intriguing fantasy option if Nacua (who missed six games due to injury last season) or Adams (who missed four) were to miss any time.