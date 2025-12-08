Whittington secured his only target for five yards during Sunday's 45-17 victory against the Cardinals.

The trio of Rams' backup wideouts combined for just 16 yards on their three targets, which pales in comparison to the 17 targets that starters Puka Nacua and Davante Adams earned, which translated to 11 catches for 196 yards and a pair of Nacua touchdown catches. Matthew Stafford continues to keep his focus heavily weighted towards the duo, generally leaving little to no opportunities for the other wideouts on the team. Xavier Smith's 82-yard performance from last week now seems more like an outlier than a true breakout, leaving Whittington, Smith and Konata Mumpfield hard to trust for fantasy purposes against a Lions squad fighting for a playoff spot in Week 15.