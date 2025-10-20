Whittington secured two of four targets for nine yards during Sunday's 35-7 victory against the Jaguars.

The second-year pro actually led all Rams' wideouts in snaps played in the London contest, taking the field for 41 out of 70 snaps. Whittington wasn't able to do much with that usage, however, as Davante Adams, Terrance Ferguson and Konata Mumpfield were the targets of Matthew Stafford's five passing touchdowns on the day, with Adams garnering three by himself. Whittington hasn't hit the next level in terms of production through seven games, with a meager 12-121-0 stat line as the Rams enter their bye week. He'll look to get back on track in Week 9 in a home contest against the Saints.