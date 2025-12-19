Whittington secured his only target for 19 yards and returned two kicks for 41 yards during Thursday's 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

The absence of Davante Adams (knee/hamstring) didn't lead to an expanded role for Whittington, as he took the field for just 15 snaps on offense. His one contribution to the game was impactful, however, as his lone catch came on third down and helped push the Rams in range for a chip shot Harrison Mevis field goal. Whittington's usage has remained steady in the past four weeks, and shows no signs of moving towards fantasy relevance before the Rams take a trip to Atlanta for a Monday night showdown in Week 17.