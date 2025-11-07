Whittington (back) did not participate in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The kick returner and wide receiver will have one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the 49ers. Whittington has 12 catches for 121 yards and 109 kickoff return yards on the year. If he can't go Sunday, Blake Corum might be next in line to handle kickoff return duties.