Rams' Jordan Whittington: Misses practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whittington (back) did not participate in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The kick returner and wide receiver will have one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the 49ers. Whittington has 12 catches for 121 yards and 109 kickoff return yards on the year. If he can't go Sunday, Blake Corum might be next in line to handle kickoff return duties.
More News
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Uninvolved in victory•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Makes pair of catches•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Season-high three catches•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Makes back-to-back catches•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Sees boost in playing time•