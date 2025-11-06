Rams' Jordan Whittington: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whittington (back) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Whittington popped up on the injury report with an apparent back injury to open the week. The wide receiver failed to garner a target in the team's 34-10 win over the Saints in Week 9, potentially getting hurt during the game. He'll have two more chances to return to practice prior to Sunday's contest against the 49ers.
