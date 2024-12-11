Whittington (shoulder) did not practice Tuesday.
Whittington also missed Monday's practice session due to his shoulder injury. The rookie sixth-round pick hasn't logged a target in any of his last six appearances, but he has played a notable role as a kick returner. Wednesday's final practice report of Week 15 will reveal whether Whittington has a chance of suiting up for Thursday's game against the 49ers.
