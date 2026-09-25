Whittington (quadriceps) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus Denver, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Whittington wasn't available for Monday's 28-6 win over the Giants. He didn't practice Wednesday to begin the week. However, head coach Sean McVay indicated the wideout would be available in Week 3, so his full participation in Friday's practice and omission from the injury report isn't a surprise. With Puka Nacua (hip) doubtful, Whittington could be in line for a more prominent role alongside Davante Adams.