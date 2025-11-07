default-cbs-image
Whittington (back) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Nate Adkins of The Athletic reports.

Whittington is set to practice in a limited fashion Friday, which is a step in the right direction after he was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday. Blake Corum may get a chance to return kickoffs if Whittington doesn't play Sunday, while Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith could see additional snaps at wide receiver.

