Rams' Jordan Whittington: Questionable to face 49ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whittington (back) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Nate Adkins of The Athletic reports.
Whittington is set to practice in a limited fashion Friday, which is a step in the right direction after he was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday. Blake Corum may get a chance to return kickoffs if Whittington doesn't play Sunday, while Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith could see additional snaps at wide receiver.
More News
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Misses practice again•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Uninvolved in victory•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Makes pair of catches•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Season-high three catches•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Makes back-to-back catches•