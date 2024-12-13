Whittington (shoulder) is active for Thursday night's contest against the 49ers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official website reports.
Whittington was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but he now appears to be all set for Thursday's contest. The wide receiver will likely operate as the team's primary kick returner again in Week 15.
More News
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Misses practice with shoulder issue•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Gets light usage as returner•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Gets back to full practice Thursday•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Sitting out again Sunday•
-
Rams' Jordan Whittington: Deemed questionable•