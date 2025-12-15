Whittington failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 41-34 win against the Lions.

For the second time in three games, Whittington failed to make a catch, and his four snaps on offense mark a season low for the second-year pro. Konata Mumpfield's usage has increased significantly in recent weeks, leaving Whittington, Xavier Smith and a returning Tutu Atwell with just a handful of snaps to work with in recent games. Davante Adams (hamstring) is in danger of missing Thursday's divisional showdown in Seattle, but a sudden surge in usage and targets from Matthew Stafford seems unlikely given his track record so far this season.