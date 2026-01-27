Whittington (chest) was cleared to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Seahawks.

Whittington suffered a chest injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's 31-27 loss to Seattle but was given the green light to return in the fourth quarter. The second-year pro played 19 snaps (three on offense, 16 on special teams) and returned five kickoffs for 116 yards. Whittington ended the 2025 regular season with 18 catches (on 25 targets) for 171 yards along with 434 yards on 17 kickoff returns across 17 games.