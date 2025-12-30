Whittington returned three kicks for 80 yards during Monday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

For the third time in the last five games, Whittington failed to draw a target on offense. Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith have taken over as the primary backups behind Puka Nacua with Davante Adams (hamstring) still nursing an injury, and Whittington tied with Tutu Atwell with just 13 snaps on offense. It's likely that Whittington's primary role for the Rams will continue to be as a kick returner again in the Week 18 regular season finale against the Cardinals.