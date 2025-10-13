Whittington secured three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 17-3 victory against the Ravens.

In the wake of Puka Nacua (ankle) missing a considerable portion of the contest due to an ankle sprain, it was the second-year pro Whittington who saw the biggest uptick in play time, leading all Rams' wide receivers with 49 snaps on offense. The expanded stint on the field only led to a small uptick in Whittington's stat line, although he did set season-highs in catches and targets. If Nacua were to miss any time with his injury, it appears as though Whittington is most likely to step in alongside Davante Adams and assume a larger role, especially if Tutu Atwell (hamstring) isn't 100 percent next week against the Jaguars.