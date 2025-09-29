Whittington secured his only target for seven yards and returned two kicks for 49 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory against the Colts.

There was a noticeable jump in snap counts for the second-year wideout, as Whittington was on the field for 60 snaps on offense, just two less than Puka Nacua and one less than Davante Adams. Despite the boost in usage, it didn't translate to fantasy success with just a single catch on the day. Tutu Atwell, Whittington's primary competition on the depth chart, burned through blown coverage for an game-winning 88-yard touchdown, but was also on the field for just 21 snaps on offense. A short week before a Thursday Night Football showdown against a depleted 49ers roster is up next in Week 5, and the snap counts of Whittington and Atwell will be telling as to whether the latter has reclaimed some ground on the No. 3 wideout role for the Rams.