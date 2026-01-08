default-cbs-image
Whittington (knee) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Whittington was injured in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. If he's unable to play Saturday against the Panthers, Xavier Smith and Tutu Atwell would be next up for wideout reps behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

