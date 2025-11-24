Whittington secured all three targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 34-7 victory against the Buccaneers.

It was another monster game for Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who combined for 19 targets and a 12-159-2 receiving line. This left little for the other two wideouts who took the field, as along with Whittington's three targets, Konata Mumpfield mustered just two targets of his own. Whittington's usage crept up again for the second consecutive week, with the second-year pro out on the field for 34 snaps on offense. Tutu Atwell (hamstring) and Xavier Smith (concussion) could both return for the Week 13 contest against the Panthers, however, which would reduce Whittington's already limited role even further.