Whittington (knee) was not listed on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Whittington sat out the Wild Card Round due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 18 versus the Cardinals, but it now appears he'll be ready to go for the Divisional Round against the Bears. However, as long as first-team All Pro Puka Nacua and veteran Davante Adams are available, there probably won't be room for the Rams' other receivers to draw many targets.