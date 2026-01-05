Rams' Jordan Whittington: Undergoes MRI for knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Whittington will have an MRI to determine the severity of his knee injury, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Whittington suffered a knee injury in the Rams' Week 18 win over the Cardinals and was unable to return. The 25-year-old's status for the team's wild-card rematch against the Panthers is unclear. Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith will likely see more reps if Whittington is unable to return for the first-round of the playoffs.
