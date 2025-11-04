Whittington failed to record a target during Sunday's 34-10 victory against the Saints.

Even with Puka Nacua (chest) missing a portion of the contest with injury and Tutu Atwell (hamstring) on IR, Whittington found himself blanked on the stat sheet for the first time since Week 1. Matthew Stafford once again had a monster game, with four more touchdowns and 281 yards through the air, so the volume for the receiving corps is there. If Nacua misses any time with his rib injury, Whittington would be a primary beneficiary, although he has yet to eclipse 42 yards receiving and is still seeking his first touchdown on the season.