Whittington (back) was deemed a full participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Whittington was estimated as limited in Monday's walkthrough, but his back injury doesn't appear to be serious. Notably, starting wideout Davante Adams (knee/hamstring) has been deemed a non-participant in both walkthroughs this week, and he's very much in danger of missing Thursday's matchup against Seattle. If Adams does sit that contest out, Whittington -- along with Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith -- would be a candidate for increased offensive snaps.