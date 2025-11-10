Whittington didn't record a target during Sunday's 42-26 victory against the 49ers.

Whittington was on the field for a season-low seven snaps on offense, which may have been partially due to a back injury that held him out of practice for part of the week. Fellow backups Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield played nearly the same amount of time as starters Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. With Nacua and Adams still dominating the attention of Matthew Stafford with a combined 11-141-2 stat line, it's difficult to rely on any other receiver for the Rams. A game with massive ramifications for the NFC West is up next on the docket, as the Rams host the Seahawks in Week 11.