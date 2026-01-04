Rams' Jordan Whittington: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whittington (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Whittington was taken to the locker room after injuring his right knee, and medical staff have deemed his injury severe enough for him to not return to Sunday's game. Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith will see more snaps at wide receiver the rest of the way, but Whittington is now in jeopardy of missing the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.
