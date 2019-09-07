Carraway (Achilles) has reverted to the Rams' injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Carraway suffered a torn Achilles in the Rams' preseason finale. He was subsequently waived with and injury designation, but unsurprisingly went unclaimed. He is now set to focus on his recovery.

