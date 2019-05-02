Carraway was signed by the Rams on Thursday, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

Carraway spent time with on the Titans' and Redskins' practice squads last season. The TCU product's last regular season action came in Week 4 of the 2017 season for the Titans before winding up on their practice squad. Regardless, it seems that Carraway will have another opportunity to fight for a roster spot.