Rams' Josh Reynolds: Aims for Week 1 return
Reynolds (ankle) will remain out until at least Week 1, according to head coach Sean McVay. "He is making good, positive progress, but we know that he won't be available on Thursday and the goal is Oakland for him," said McVay.
The ankle injury that Reynolds suffered on Aug. 9 seems to be more serious than initially indicated. Reynolds is poised to fill the No. 4 wide receiver position behind Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. In 2017, Reynolds saw 24 targets, catching 11 of them for 104 yards and a touchdown.
