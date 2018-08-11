Rams' Josh Reynolds: Ankle under evaluation
Reynolds is nursing an ankle injury following Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Reynolds finished the contest with just one catch for six yards on three targets. The Rams' fourth-round pick in 2017 underwent shoulder surgery in February, but appears to have made a full recovery. He is looking to solidify his role as the team's No. 4 receiver behind Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, and Cooper Cupp, which would likely result in some regular snaps should any injuries occur ahead of him. His ankle injury does not appear to be serious at this time, but will continue to be evaluated.
