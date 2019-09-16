Reynolds didn't receive a target on his three offensive snaps during Sunday's 27-9 win over New Orleans.

This was another non-eventful game for the third-year receiver. It appears it will take another injury to Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp or Brandin Cooks for Reynolds to receive the playing time needed to warrant fantasy attention.

