Reynolds is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Reynolds rarely slots in on offense, as he has just one reception on one target this season. The Rams have a bye week approaching, so if Reynolds does have a concussion he'll benefit from the extra week of recovery.

