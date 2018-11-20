Reynolds caught six of eight targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 54-51 win over the Chiefs.

Reynolds assumed Cooper Kupp's (knee) vacated starting position and fared quite well in an expanded role. Not only did he make a superb grab for a four-yard touchdown during the first quarter, but he finished behind only Brandin Cooks in catches and receiving yards. In doing so, last year's fourth-round pick set career highs, giving him great momentum heading into Los Angeles' bye week.