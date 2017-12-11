Reynolds hauled in both of his targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 43-35 loss to Philadelphia.

After receiving six targets in consecutive games, Reynolds wasn't as involved this week. His fleeting boost in fantasy value may also be over with Robert Woods (shoulder) potentially returning to action in Week 15. The rookie out of Texas A&M is a risky fantasy option at this stage of the season, but his long-term outlook for dynasty/keeper settings remains intriguing because of his size, speed and athleticism.