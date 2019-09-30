Rams' Josh Reynolds: Catches first pass of 2019
Reynolds caught one of his two targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 55-40 loss to Tampa Bay. He played 16 offensive snaps.
The fourth-quarter grab was Reynolds' first catch of the season. He remains fourth on the wide receiver depth chart, and even with quarterback Jared Goff attempting a career-high 68 passes, Reynolds still wasn't involved in the offensive attack enough to move the fantasy needle. The fourth-year receiver is best left to the waiver wire in most settings.
