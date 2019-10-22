Reynolds was unable to reel in his lone target during Sunday's 37-10 win over the Falcons.

Though he saw the field for 19 offensive snaps, Reynolds wasn't targeted until the middle of the fourth quarter. The opportunity was a solid one, a short strike deep inside Atlanta territory, the first time this season Reynolds was targeted inside the 10-yard line. The Texas A&M product has not found consistent exposure this season in a Rams offense with plenty of other pass-catching options. He's a WR4 on a team that almost exclusively lines up with three receivers and doesn't sub out particularly often. He shouldn't be on your radar despite a Sunday matchup against a winless Bengals squad.