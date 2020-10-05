Reynolds caught three of four targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 17-9 win over the Giants. He played 30 of 57 offensive snaps.

After splitting time with rookie Van Jefferson through the first two weeks of the season, Reynolds has played 92 offensive snaps to Jefferson's 11 the past two games. Reynolds is clearly the No. 3 wide receiver on the depth chart for the time being, and while it hasn't translated into significant fantasy production, the fourth-year wideout has a respectable seven receptions for 85 yards through the past two weeks. In deep settings, he's a player to keep an eye on and would obviously gain value if injuries struck the Los Angeles receiving corps.